Ανησυχία στη Δύση για την αυξημένη ρωσική δραστηριότητα στη θάλασσα

Seen through the WESCAM of an @RNASCuldrose Merlin helicopter (829 NAS) - this is @HMSStAlbans escorting a Russian warship through the North Sea on Christmas Day. Always at high readiness, the ship & embarked aviators keep Britain's waters safe all year. https://t.co/mXEJW2PV1jpic.twitter.com/3mQt362CaQ