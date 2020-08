«Dream Together»: Το Met καλωσορίζει τους επισκέπτες του με έργο της Γιόκο Όνο

View this post on Instagram

"When we dream together, we create a new reality. Each one of us has the power to change the world. Remember love. DREAM TOGETHER.” —Yoko Ono⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ After more than five months of being closed, we're excited and inspired to welcome you back to The Met starting Saturday, August 29—with a message of unity from #YokoOno guiding us all in. ⁣✨ ⁣ ⁣⁣ What's your dream for NYC? ⁣#DreamTogetherNYC⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ 🎨 Yoko Ono (b. 1933, Japan), DREAM TOGETHER, 2020, installed at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. © Yoko Ono ⁣ ⁣ [Image description: The Met's Beaux-Arts facade with two large white banners with black text flanking the entrance. The one on the left reads "DREAM" and the one on the right reads "TOGETHER." A large red banner hangs in the middle over the main entrance, reading "The Met 150," in honor of The Met's 150th anniversary.]