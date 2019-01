«Η Αριστερά σκοτώνει» - Η επικίνδυνη ανάρτηση των Ρεπουμπλικάνων του Τέξας για το Ολοκαύτωμα

The National Socialist German Workers' Party, commonly referred to in English as the Nazi Party, was a far-right political party in Germany that was active between 1920 and 1945, that created and supported the ideology of Nazism. — Schnitzel's Mom (@s_schnitzel) January 28, 2019

In Tarrant County, one quarter of the leadership voted to kick out the Muslim for being Muslim.

This was from the Harris County GOP leadership.

Trump leads the party.

If you're a member, the number and the place this comes from is not insignificant and it says something about you — Din (@Din_of_Inequity) January 29, 2019

Hold on the Nazis were FASCISTS, in other words decidedly right-wing, no matter what the party name implies to some! #Fascism is at the extreme right of the political spectrum, where the Republican party seems to be headed! #History — J. Russell Sharpe (@RussSharpe) January 28, 2019

Come on, people:



First they came for the ________



First. Remember who they came for first? Look it up.



The socialists, they came for the socialists first. Nazis murdered the lefties first because the left would have stopped them otherwise. — Sam Brougher (@Azuaron) January 28, 2019

Ignorant & hateful....on Holocaust Remembrance Day even? Congrats, GOP for sinking to a new low....even for you. — John Bottomley (@JohnBottomley_) January 29, 2019

