Η Χίλαρι στηρίζει ξανά τον Μπιλ για το «σκάνδαλο Λεβίνσκι» 20 χρόνια αργότερα

Where would #HarveyWeinstein been sitting at Hillary’s inauguration? Right next to @Oprah and Meryl Streep in the front row. There is no #metoo movement with #clinton in the #WhiteHouse. #Democrats need to stop excusing #billclinton and his enabler #Hillary. — Greg Giachino (@Gregster56) October 15, 2018

HRC says Bill #Clinton having oral sex with Monica #Lewinsky was not an abuse of power. Lewinsky was aware of and knew what was happening the whole time. So... all I’m hearing is that Monica Lewinsky was not unconscious at the time. Why yes, that IS a good thing, Hillary! #metoo — lararoizen (@lararoizen) October 15, 2018

The scandal involving then-President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky dominated headlines for months when it broke in 1998. Now, Hillary Clinton has claimed that the affair didn't count as an abuse

of Power Because Monica Lewinsky 'Was An Adult'#Clinton#MeToopic.twitter.com/PUt2PKbgUs — Pankaj Bhattacharjee (@pankajbhatta) October 15, 2018

Honestly, #hillarycinton never ceases to amaze me. Narcissistic, sociopathic and obsessed with power. The fact she can argue that Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica #Lewinsky wasn’t an abuse of power is ridiculous. It was textbook abuse. #Clinton#lewinsky#USA — Michael (@Michael_Dunn4) October 15, 2018