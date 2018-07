Η NASA γιορτάζει τα 60 χρόνια ζωής. Μια πορεία που άρχισε από τον ανταγωνισμό με τη Σοβιετική Ένωση

Satellites are crucial to our everyday lives but are expensive to build and launch, and their lifespan is limited by the fuel on board. To change this, we're testing satellite servicing technology to make satellites more sustainable, affordable and resilient. These satellite servicing technologies are opening up a new world where space robots diagnose, maintain and extend a spacecraft’s life. Seen here at our Goddard Space Flight Center (@NASAGoddard), a 10 by 16-foot robot tests satellite servicing capabilities on Earth before they’re put to use in space. Sitting on top of the six-legged hexapod is a partial mock-up of a satellite. Mounted to a panel close by is an advanced robotic arm. Together, these robots practice a calculated dance. As the hexapod moves, it mimics microgravity as the robotic arm reaches out to grab the satellite. We're working to prove the combination of technologies necessary to robotically refuel a satellite in orbit that was not designed to be serviced. The same technologies developed for the Restore-L project will advance in-orbit repair, upgrade and assembly capabilities. Image Credit: NASA Goddard/Rebecca Roth #nasa #spacetech #technology #robots #robotic #service #nasagoddard #satellite #space #picoftheday #pictureoftheday #engineering #test #robotics

