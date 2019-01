View this post on Instagram

On #WorldChildrensDay it’s exciting for me to announce my collaboration with #LVforUNICEF to design a friendship bracelet. I want to explain the significance of the colors and also the charm that I designed. As we know, LV is known for being a brand all about travel and so the brands identity itself is important when collaborating with a charity that is prevalent all over the world. It’s all about bringing people together. I wanted my bracelet to hold luck for all the children whom the proceeds from this bracelet go to. So I wanted to integrate the idea of luck and also inclusion of many countries and cultures. I wanted to have the braids made of two colours; red and white. Red is considered a lucky colour in China. And the white coincides with my idea for having the little circular charm on the bracelet, a rabbit. A. Because WHITE rabbits are considered very lucky in the UK and a rabbit foot is considered lucky in many parts of Europe, China, Africa, North and South America. It also has a little bit of me on there because I have the same rabbit designed tattooed on my arm by @curtmontgomerytattoos #MAKEAPROMISE 🐰 ✈️ 🐇