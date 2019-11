ΗΠΑ: Ευρηματική πρωτοβουλία ζυθοποιίας για την υιοθεσία αδέσποτων σκύλων

View this post on Instagram

Join us Monday, November 4th at 5pm for a very special event with @4luvofdogrescue! This event will showcase some dogs who have had a difficult time finding their forever home. While they get along great with people, some of these dogs don’t socialize well with other dogs so we ask that you please keep your furry friends at home for this event! Here are just 2 of the great pups you can help find a home for on Monday! First is Nyx! Have you been missing the perfect welcome home committee in your life? Feeling sad when you walk in the door and there is no one excited to see you? Look no further -- my name is Nyx, and I'd be very excited to meet you! I'm super smart, I love to do tricks, and I LOVE to love my humans. I love them so much that I prefer to have them all to myself. I hear I'm a really special girl -- I hope you think so, too! Next is Bizzy! I'm a sweet, energetic lady with a whole lot of affection to give. I enjoy my daily playtime and exercise, but I'm ALWAYS ready for snuggles on the couch. I'm very smart and can learn anything as long as there's a treat involved! I don't mind meeting other dogs -- I even walked with them in a parade! -- but I prefer to share my home and love with my humans only.