Εθνοκρατικής δομής εκπροσωπήσεις

IAKOVOS HATZISTAVROU via Getty Images The winners from the cyprus elections for the European parliament (From Left to right) Georgios Georgiou from the communist party Akel and the Turkish Cypriot Niyazi Kizilyurek from the communist party Akel, Dimitris Papadakis from Social Democratic EDEK, Costas Mavrides from Democratic party DIKO, Lefteris Christoforou from Democratic Rally DISY and Loukas Fourlas from Democratic Rally DISY pose on May 26, 2019, in Nicosia.