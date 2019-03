Καναδάς: Μοντέλο 30 ετών πέθανε από καρκίνο των ωοθηκών

This is one of my favorite gifts I've received. This little tag line came to me one day and I liked the way it felt. I wanted to create a hashtag that said a bit more than "warrior" or survivor, to be honest I've never identified with either words. "#One Hell Ova Woman" is the woman who doesn't back down. The one who faces obstacles with grace and strength. The "Ova" spelling is a nod towards my girls fighting this disease. (I wish there was another word rather than fighting) but it's not just about cancer. It's just about her. You. I wanted to create a community of women sharing their stories, women discussing topics on health and life. I'd really like to help women find their voice. In sharing with all of you I know how beneficial it's been—therapeutic in a way to grieve, laugh, pick up and move forward with support and people hearing your voice. I currently have a Facebook group page, females only under #onehellovawoman group and the Instagram @onehellovawoman I think I'll need some help but I'd like to start sharing and helping your voice rise. I know sharing mine has helped, imagine who you could help by sharing yours! I'll be making shirts soon. Would you like one (last photo) 😘 Thank you, Kim @outlinesembroiderybykim I love it so much!

