«Πολύ σπάνιο» πήλινο ειδώλιο του Ερμή ανακαλύφθηκε σε ρωμαϊκή τοποθεσία στο Κεντ

**NEWS** Rare Roman head of Mercury discovered @SmallhytheNT!

Finds from a previously unrecorded 1st-3rd century #Roman settlement included the head of an 'incredibly rare' pipeclay figurine of the god Mercury.#FindsFriday #TheDig2023 @southeastNT

📸National Trust / James Dobson pic.twitter.com/6LKH5FBM72