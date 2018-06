Στη Μύκονο για διακοπές η Kate Hudson. Χαλαρή, με μπικίνι και με μια...έκπληξη

14/15 years ago when me and one of my best girlfriends were having our first babies, little did we know 15 years later we would be weeks apart both on number 3! 🙏❤️🙏 @angigreene #GodHasAPlan #TwoForTuesday

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on May 1, 2018 at 5:25pm PDT