Άγρια νύχτα μεταξύ Ρωσίας-Ουκρανίας: Μεγάλη επίθεση στο Κίεβο, πολλά πλήγματα με drones στη Ρωσία

Drone attack on six Russian regions reported:

- Pskov airport: four Il-76 military transport aircraft damaged;

- Bryansk: Kremniy El microelectronics factory on fire

- Kaluga: oil reservoir hit

- Moscow

- Oryol

- Ryazan



Sevastopol and the bay attacked by naval drones.



Is… pic.twitter.com/o5RcfJ5K6U