HΠΑ: Αρθηκε ο ταξιδιωτικός περιορισμός για τον Άντριου Τέιτ και τον αδερφό του - Εφτασαν στη Φλόριντα

🚨🇺🇸🇷🇴#BREAKING: Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate have been officially allowed to leave Romania after 2.5 years.



Tate brothers have boarded a private jet to US, Florida.



DIICOT prosecutors have allowed them to leave Romania for the first time after 2.5 years.



They will only come… pic.twitter.com/QqBFmSnWmp