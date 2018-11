Ισχυροί άνεμοι «ξηλώνουν«» (κυριολεκτικά) τη στέγη εστιατορίου στον Καναδά

Harbour Restaurant suffered some damage in Port aux Basques last night. According to Environment Canada top wind gust so far in town are gusting to 124km. Wonder what the Wreckhouse winds were clocked at? #nlwx#PortAuxBasquespic.twitter.com/p8hBuWQ35k — Michelle Best (@MBhotelpab) November 29, 2018

This is the Harbor Restaurant in Port aux Basques this morning ! #nlwx#nltraffficpic.twitter.com/PKOB9RWkUC — dats “jetset” cal (@calwhitejr) November 29, 2018

Here are a few more photos of what crews are dealing with in the Port Aux Basques. Thanks to customers for your patience as we work to restore power. pic.twitter.com/QCUBZN3F7e — Newfoundland Power (@NFPower) November 29, 2018