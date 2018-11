Lady Gaga για το «A Star Is Born»: Η Άλι είναι κομμάτι του χαρακτήρα μου

View this post on Instagram

Lady Gaga opens up about how she's still processing the success of her first movie: “This has been a very transformative time for me. As an artist, there’s always a feeling of ‘Am I good enough? Am I making something honest? Am I making something true?’ There is a sort of stagnant sadness in me, wondering if I'm enough." Link in bio for full interview. (📷: @aspictures)