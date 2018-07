Οι φίλοι της Demi Lovato «σπάνε» τη σιωπή τους για την ανάρρωσή της μετά την υπερβολική δόση ναρκωτικών: Στείλτε την αγάπη σας

it’s been an incredibly difficult last few days, and this year has eeeeasily been the hardest i’ve ever experienced. and i couldn’t figure out what felt weirder – posting or not posting about this. 2018 started in Mexico with two of my best friends in the world. we sat next to the beach and made a list of our new year’s resolutions. literally my ONLY one was to put up and perform this play, Dead Boys, and it’s surreal to say it has had an incredible dream-come-true run with three final shows starting tonight. i’ve never worked harder on anything in my life – i have dedicated and sacrificed the last year and a half of my life to it - and every single step of the way, so many friends have been supportive to me and encouraged and helped in a lot of ways. one of those is @ddlovato. she has listened, dropped everything to talk me off a proverbial ledge, seen it multiple times and has championed it since day one. one thing that she and i and @sirahsays have always connected about is being artists, our respect for one another’s dreams and the need to express ourselves onstage – what a GIFT as an actor, or any kind of performer, to get that live therapy - even if it sometimes means all the hard work that comes along with it and our schedules keep us apart in different cities and countries weeks, or even months, at a time and we can’t always be physically be together. i will miss hearing my best friend’s laugh, maybe my favorite sound in the world, in the audience for these final shows as she continues to recover. i want to instagram-publicly thank her for all of her support and to everyone who has seen the show/helped make this dream come true and dedicate the end of the run to her. and thank you for everyone’s DMs/calls/texts/prayers/words of encouragement, love and support during this v hard time xx msm

