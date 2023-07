Ρόδος: "Ευγνώμονες" στους ντόπιους οι τουρίστες, θυμός για τουριστικά γραφεία εξωτερικού

Queuing up for processing after an hours sleep on the floor, though grateful to our amazing Greek hosts who have kept us safe & calm. Travel co (lastminute) not so much. No comms at all.. #rhodes #wildfire pic.twitter.com/NleOzzWMy9 — Damo (@oxmanc) July 23, 2023

Big round of applause for all the amazing volunteers in #Rhodes #rhodesfires that have helped us including this english speaker who lives locally and came to help and translate. Where are @jet2tweets and @easyJet? #jet2 #easyjet pic.twitter.com/LoyV14g8L4 — Muzzy Bee (@muzzybee123) July 23, 2023

4am we arrived to the school and the locals had food / water / sleeping bags ready for people - amazing! #Greece #Rhodes #rhodesfire #Greecewildfires pic.twitter.com/BOPcYuIfQn — 𝐉.𝐌ᶜ𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐨𝐧 (@JMcMahon88_) July 23, 2023

Just been evacuated to a school in Rhodes. The Greek people and volunteers have been amazing in light of such a terrible tragedy for their country. #rhodes #greece pic.twitter.com/iS0qZvi5Hy — Joy Joanne Say (@swearystylist) July 23, 2023

@TUIUK why fly us from the UK into #Rhodes #wildfires and living nightmare at 23:00 last night, knowing we weren’t safe and our hotel @GennadiGrandRes was closed? 5 of us among 100s more slept on a school floor. Locals doing everything, but no sight or sound from you #stranded pic.twitter.com/YlJ2jvExKO — Helen Tonks (@helenhydraulics) July 23, 2023