Ρωσία: 14χρονη μαθήτρια άνοιξε πυρ μέσα στο σχολείο - Σκότωσε ένα παιδί και μετά αυτοκτόνησε

🚨 #BREAKING: SCHOOL SHOOTING HORROR IN BRYANSK, RUSSIA 🇷🇺 - 2 DEAD, 5 INJURED. CHAOS UNFOLDS AS 8TH GRADER GIRL OPENS FIRE WITH HER DAD’S PUMP ACTION GUN. TRAGIC SCENE AS YOUNG SHOOTER COMMITS SUICIDE. COMMUNITY IN SHOCK, HEARTS GO OUT TO VICTIMS & FAMILIES. #Bryansk #Russia pic.twitter.com/xtH0T6SyCk