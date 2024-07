Βρετανία-εκλογές: Τέσσερις δημοσκοπήσεις επιβεβαιώνουν συντριπτική νίκη των Εργατικών

🚨New Voting Intention🚨

Labour lead by 21 points in our latest poll for The Mail on Sunday.

Con 21% (+1)

Lab 42% (-)

Lib Dem 11% (-)

Reform 16% (-1)

SNP 3% (-)

Green 4% (-)

Other 3%(+1)

Fieldwork: 27th to 29th June 2024

Sample: 1,645 GB adults

