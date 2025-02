Βρετανία: Το ακροδεξιό Reform UK για πρώτη φορά στην κορυφή δημοσκόπησης

Our latest voting intention poll (2-3 Feb) has Reform UK in front for the first time, although the 1pt lead is within the margin of error.



Ref: 25% (+2 from 26-27 Jan)

Lab: 24% (-3)

Con: 21% (-1)

Lib Dem: 14% (=)

Green: 9% (=)

SNP: 3% (=) pic.twitter.com/eerJuTozLI