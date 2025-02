Γάλλοι έκαναν νέο ρεκόρ πυρηνικής σύντηξης - Ξεπέρασαν τον «τεχνητό ήλιο» της Κίνας κατά 25%

#Fusion🔥| A world record for fusion energy !



👀New record obtained in the French WEST tokamak, operated at the @CEACadarache: it maintained a hot fusion plasma for more than 22 minutes. This was a 25% improvement on the previous record time achieved with EAST, in 🇨🇳.

👋@PPPLab pic.twitter.com/ANXWfxSLsu