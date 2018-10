Αυτή η κοπέλα έχει να φάει τρία χρόνια. Και ζει κανονικά

View this post on Instagram

It’s #WorldMentalHealthDay and I want to bring up a topic that isn’t often discussed. Like me, many with chronic illness are open about the physical pain they experience. But what about the mental repercussions of 24/7 pain? We might share the horrible week we had undergoing an unexpected surgery and struggling with awful abdominal pain pre and post-op, yet we leave out the anxiety over the fact that it can potentially happen again. We reveal the details of the arduous testing we endured just to obtain a diagnosis; however, we never admit the PTSD caused by the terrible doctors encountered throughout the process. We describe the fatigue, how we sleep the hours away, but those tired words obscure the depression we feel from loneliness foreshadowed in a future of being the only one in this body overcome by sickness. Managing these emotions are imperative to navigating life with a chronic condition. To make progress, it’s important we talk about it.