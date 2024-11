Αίγυπτος: Δραματικές εικόνες από τις έρευνες στο ναυάγιο - Επιζώντες ευχαριστούν τους διασώστες

🇪🇬 #Egypt: Another rescue in the Red Sea tragedy near Marsa Alam as 33 survivors are now confirmed from the capsized 'Sea Story' yacht. Among them, a Belgian national was rescued after being trapped in an air pocket for 36 hours. Search for 7 missing continues.#RedSea… https://t.co/3KMdkqhhxr pic.twitter.com/F9KYV7YdlK