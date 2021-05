Meet the new cool kid on the iceberg block: the recently calved #A76 is now the biggest iceberg in the world!



The iceberg was spotted by @BAS_News and confirmed from @usnatice using @CopernicusEU#Sentinel1 imagery.

Here's how it looked on 16 May👇https://t.co/GgFk6kIJLvpic.twitter.com/xOVWjidsZw