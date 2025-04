Επικίνδυνη κλιμάκωση στην Ταϊβάν: Κινεζικές ένοπλες δυνάμεις «περικυκλώνουν» το νησί για ασκήσεις

🚨🇹🇼🇨🇳CHINA ENCIRCLES TAIWAN IN SHOW OF FORCE



Taiwan said China’s Shandong carrier group and 19 warships entered its response zone, part of new military drills to encircle the island.



Taiwan responded with jets, ships, and missile systems, saying it’s closely tracking every… https://t.co/TbBRg19SqH pic.twitter.com/qBDSsqeSPc