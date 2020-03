Φεστιβάλ Καννών: Ανησυχία για τη διοργάνωση λόγω κορονοϊού

#MIPTV 2020, scheduled to take place March 30-April 2 in Cannes, has been cancelled due to concerns related to the coronavirus (Covid-19). #MIPDoc and #MIPFormats, programmed for March 28-29, have also been cancelled.



