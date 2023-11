Ισραηλινός αρματιστής- ήρωας της 7ης Οκτωβρίου σκοτώθηκε στη Γάζα

Lt. Col. Salman Habaka, 33, of the Druze village of Yanoch-Jat, commander of the 53rd Battalion, Uzbat al-Barak, was killed in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.



Habaka fought bravely in the battles in Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7 during the Hamas assault and massacre pic.twitter.com/H4g6KuD92z