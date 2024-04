Κροατία: Αρχαιολόγοι ανακάλυψαν αρχαιοελληνικό κράνος 2.500 ετών

2,400 Years Old: Greek Helmet Found Buried Next to ‘elite warrior’ - https://t.co/X0MapHipvE Helmet: An archaeological team working at the Illyrian Cave Sanctuary at Nakovana, on the Pelješac peninsula, Southern Dalmatia in Croatia led by the project coordinator, Dr. Hrvoje Po... pic.twitter.com/d2HRTLlj2z