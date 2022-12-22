Οσκαρ: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι βραχείες λίστες σε δέκα κατηγορίες

(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Robert Gauthier via Getty Images

Η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογραφικών Τεχνών και Επιστημών ανακοίνωσε τις βραχείες λίστες από τις οποίες θα προκύψουν οι τελικές υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά βραβεία Όσκαρ σε δέκα κατηγορίες: Ντοκιμαντέρ (15), ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους (10), διεθνή ταινία (15), μακιγιάζ και κομμώσεις (10), ήχο (10), πρωτότυπη μουσική (15), πρωτότυπη τραγούδι (15), ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων μικρού μήκους (10), animation μικρού μήκους (10) και οπτικά εφέ (10).

Η γερμανική ταινία του Netflix «All Quiet on the Western Front» (Ουδέν Νεότερον από το Δυτικό Μέτωπο) επιλέχθηκε σε πέντε κατηγορίες (διεθνής ταινία, μακιγιάζ και κομμώσεις, ήχος, οπτικά εφέ και πρωτότυπη μουσική) και ισοβαθμεί με το «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever».

Η ψηφοφορία για τις υποψηφιότητες θα πραγματοποιηθεί μεταξύ 12 Ιανουαρίου και 17 Ιανουαρίου 2023. Οι υποψηφιότητες θα ανακοινωθούν στις 24 Ιανουαρίου 2023, με την τελική ψηφοφορία μεταξύ 2 Μαρτίου και 7 Μαρτίου 2023.

Η 95η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων Όσκαρ θα πραγματοποιηθεί στο Dolby Theater στις 12 Μαρτίου 2023 και θα μεταδοθεί από το ABC.

Αναλυτικά οι βραχείες λίστες σε δέκα κατηγορίες:

Ντοκιμαντέρ

“All That Breathes” (HBO Documentary Films/Sideshow)

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (Neon)

“Bad Axe” (IFC Films)

“Children of the Mist” (CAT&Docs)

“Descendant” (Netflix)

“Fire of Love” (National Geographic Documentary Films/Neon)

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Hidden Letters” (Cargo Film & Releasing)

“A House Made of Splinters” (Madman Entertainment)

“The Janes” (HBO Documentary Films)

“Last Flight Home” (MTV Documentary Films)

“Moonage Daydream” (Neon)

“Navalny” (CNN/Warner Bros.)

“Retrograde” (National Geographic Films)

“The Territory” (National Geographic Documentary)

Ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους

“American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton”

“Anastasia”

“Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison”

“As Far as They Can Run”

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“The Flagmakers”

“Happiness Is £4 Million”

“Haulout”

“Holding Moses”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Nuisance Bear”

“Shut Up and Paint”

“Stranger at the Gate”

“38 at the Garden”

Διεθνής Ταινία

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Γερμανία)

“Argentina, 1985” (Αργεντινή)

“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” (Μεξικό)

“Cairo Conspiracy” (Σουηδία)

“The Blue Caftan” (Mαρόκο)

“Close” (Bέλγιο)

“Corsage” (Aυστρία)

“Decision to Leave” (Νότια Κορέα)

“EO” (Πολωνία)

“Holy Spider” (Δανία)

“Joyland” (Πακιστάν)

“Last Film Show” (Ινδία)

“The Quiet Girl” (Iρλανδία)

“Return to Seoul” (Καμπότζη)

“Saint Omer” (Γαλλία)

Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Amsterdam”

“Babylon”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Blonde”

“Crimes of the Future”

“Elvis”

“Emancipation”

“The Whale”

Μουσική

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Devotion”

“Don’t Worry Darling”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“The Fabelmans”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Nope”

“She Said”

“The Woman King”

“Women Talking”

Τραγούδι

“Time” από το “Amsterdam”

“Nothing is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” από το “Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Lift Me Up” από το “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“This is a Life” από το “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Ciao Papa” από το “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Til You’re Home” από το “A Man Called Otto”

“Naatu Naatu” από το “RRR”

“My Mind & Me” από το “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”

“Good Afternoon” από το “Spirited”

“Applause” από το “Tell It Like a Woman”

“Stand Up” από το “Till”

“Hold My Hand” από το “Top Gun: Maverick”

“Dust & Ash” από το “The Voice of Dust and Ash”

“Carolina” από το “Where the Crawdads Sing”

“New Body Rhumba” από το “White Noise”

Animation μικρού μήκους

“Black Slide”

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The Debutante”

“The Flying Sailor”

“The Garbage Man”

“Ice Merchants”

“It’s Nice in Here”

“More than I Want to Remember”

“My Year of Dicks”

“New Moon”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

“Passenger”

“Save Ralph”

“Sierra”

“Steakhouse”

Ταινία Μικρού Μήκους

“All in Favor”

“Almost Home”

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“The Lone Wolf”

“Nakam”

“Night Ride”

“Plastic Killer”

“The Red Suitcase”

“The Right Words”

“Sideral”

“The Treatment”

“Tula”

“Warsha”

Ήχος

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“Babylon”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

“Moonage Daydream”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Οπτικά Εφέ

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”

“Jurassic World: Dominion”

“Nope”

“Thirteen Lives”