Πακιστάν: «Πράσινο» lockdown στη δεύτερη μεγαλύτερη πόλη λόγω ατμοσφαιρικής ρύπανσης άνευ προηγουμένου

🇵🇰 🚨 Lahore grapples with dangerously high air pollution levels as Air Quality Index (AQI) soars past 1000



IQAir reports that fine particulate matter (PM2.5) peaks at 613 µg/m³



122.6 times above World Health Organization's unhealthy threshold