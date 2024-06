Το γηραιότερο άγριο πουλί του κόσμου εκκολάπτει νεοσσό σε ηλικία 70 ετών (βίντεο)

Moments I waited a decade & a half to experience…to spend time w/the oldest known wild bird in the world—Wisdom, the Laysan Albatross!

To see her, at least 72yo, resuming pair bond activities w/a new beau, after losing her mate Akeakamai in '21, was such a meaningful treat! 🪶 pic.twitter.com/fuaI5kYVjM