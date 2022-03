now WH official walks back Biden remark: "The President’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia or regime change." suggests it was a significant lapse in discipline by Biden

In an otherwise powerful speech on Ukraine, and in a so far very measured one-month response to the invasion, this seems to be Biden’s first major misstep. Going down the ‘calling for regime change’ route is a potentially very dangerous move. Not wise imho. https://t.co/yydSi8Zxjh