Το πρώτο τηλεοπτικό Χριστουγεννιάτικο μήνυμα της βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ από το 1957

1957 saw The Queen's first televised Christmas message, broadcast live from the Long Library at Sandringham, Norfolk. The Queen's grandfather, King George V broadcast the first Christmas message in 1932. The text for King George's speech was written by poet and writer Rudyard Kipling and included the words, "I speak now from my home and from my heart to you all."