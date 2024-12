Η FIFA «έδωσε» το Μουντιάλ του 2034 στην Σαουδική Αραβία. Ανευ όρων;

The 2030 World Cup will be hosted in SIX different countries, on THREE different continents for the 100th anniversary of the tournament:



🇺🇾 Uruguay: opening game

🇦🇷 Argentina: opening game

🇵🇾 Paraguay: opening game

🇲🇦 Morocco

🇪🇸 Spain

🇵🇹 Portugal



All host countries will… pic.twitter.com/CXVKYHKa5A