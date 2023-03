Καναδάς: Ρεκόρ Γκίνες για τα πιο πρόωρα δίδυμα που επιβίωσαν τη γέννα

Adiah and Adrial Nadarajah were born on 4 March 2022, at the gestational age of 22 weeks, or 126 days early — breaking by one day the previous record set in 2018 by American twins.



Full story: https://t.co/eyqJ11oWOD #prematurebabies#DailyTribune pic.twitter.com/rbTvgn1hxW