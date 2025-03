Σεισμός στη Μιανμάρ: Στους 1.644 ανήλθε ο αριθμός των νεκρών - Εκτιμήσεις για έως 10.000

Rescuers in Mandalay have pulled 30-year-old Phyu Lay Khaing alive from the rubble of the Sky Villa condominium, 30 hours after Myanmar’s deadly 7.7-magnitude earthquake.



She was reunited with her husband before being rushed to hospital.