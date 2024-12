Πέντε τροφές από όλο τον κόσμο που έγιναν βάιραλ στο TikTok το 2024

… and for a big batch: Ice 1 ½ cups reposado tequila or tequila blanco 1 cup pickle brine 1 cup fresh lime juice ¾ cup triple sec 1/3 cup granulated sugar Mix it all together in a large pitcher filled about halfway with ice, being sure to stir the mixture vigorously to dissolve the sugar, and serve immediately. #summercocktail #foodtock #drinktok #picklebrine #margarita