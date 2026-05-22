Το Πεντάγωνο των ΗΠΑ έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα την Παρασκευή μια δεύτερη «δόση» μέχρι πρότινος απόρρητων εγγράφων για θεάσεις UFO, περιλαμβανομένων αναφορών σε άτομα που έκαναν λόγο για πράσινες σφαίρες, ιπτάμενους δίσκους και μπάλες φωτιάς.

Κατόπιν εντολής του προέδρου Τραμπ, η πρώτη δόση των εγγράφων δόθηκε στη δημοσιότητα στις 8 Μαΐου. Ο υπουργός Άμυνας Πιτ Χέγκσεθ είπε ότι τα έγγραφα, οι φωτογραφίες και τα βίντεο των UAP (unidentified anomalous phenomena) προκαλούσαν εδώ και πολύ καιρό εικασίες. «Είναι ώρα οι Αμερικανοί να τα δουν οι ίδιοι» δήλωσε σχετικά.

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Ένα από τα 222 έγγραφα που δημοσιεύτηκαν την Παρασκευή περιέχει 116 σελίδες που σχετίζονται με μια σειρά από θεάσεις και έρευνες σε απόρρητες εγκαταστάσεις στη Σάντια, στο Νέο Μεξικό, από το 1948 ως το 1950.

«Το έγγραφο αυτό περιλαμβάνει 109 θεάσεις “πράσινων σφαιρών”, “δίσκων” και “μπαλών φωτιάς” κοντά στη στρατιωτική βάση» ανέφερε το Στέιτ Ντιπάρτμεντ.

1/ The new tranche of UFO files just dropped.



The government site now has fresh military UAP videos: the Syria instant-acceleration clip, formations over CENTCOM, over-water UAP/USO footage, Afghanistan cloud footage, and a near-submarine case.



First video attached: PR051,… pic.twitter.com/s1VJIOXqbJ — DisclosureIndex (@TransparencyUFO) May 22, 2026

2/ PR050: "4 UAP Formation Iran 26 Aug 2022 over water [CALLSIGN]."



Iran. August 2022. Over water.



Four objects move together through an infrared military sensor view in the CENTCOM region. Then another object enters from the top left. pic.twitter.com/yiUNPwXpc9 — DisclosureIndex (@TransparencyUFO) May 22, 2026

3/ PR052: "UAP USO Formation [CALLSIGN] (Mission)."



This is the over-water formation case.



The official description says four areas of contrast move across the frame, then the video cuts through multiple zoom and contrast views as the sensor keeps trying to hold the formation. pic.twitter.com/DxlD1s3yVb — DisclosureIndex (@TransparencyUFO) May 22, 2026

4/ PR053: "Cigar Shaped or Fast Sherical UAP clip 15 OCT 22."



CENTCOM, October 2022.



One object crosses the infrared field from left to right. The clip is only 21 seconds, but the upload replays the transit twice at slower speeds because that crossing is the event. pic.twitter.com/FqLZnluzL4 Advertisement May 22, 2026

5/ PR054: "Spherical UAP Erratic movement [CALLSIGN] (Mission) 2022."



EUCOM, August 2022.



The story here is pursuit. The sensor keeps trying to track a spherical object as it moves in and out of frame. The government title calls it erratic movement. pic.twitter.com/D1w98gJLL0 — DisclosureIndex (@TransparencyUFO) May 22, 2026

6/ PR055: "Spherical UAP over AFG in and out of clouds 23 Nov 2020."



Afghanistan, November 2020.



A spherical object appears near the top left, moves across the frame, and disappears into the background. The upload shows the passage zoomed, sharpened, slowed, motion-tracked,… pic.twitter.com/h3JpVDtX1L — DisclosureIndex (@TransparencyUFO) May 22, 2026

7/ PR056: "Spherical UAP pulsing over water [CALLSIGN]."



Over water, sustained view.



This is not a one-second flash across the screen. A single area of contrast stays near center frame for more than three minutes while the sensor briefly switches contrast modes and returns to… pic.twitter.com/VbGbwqRkv0 Advertisement May 22, 2026

8/ PR067: "Multiple Spherical UAP USO near Sub. [CALLSIGN] 2022/03/25 in and out of water."



Near sub. In and out of water. Multiple spherical UAP/USO.



The official description tracks multiple areas entering, leaving, and re-entering the infrared view across a 4:50 clip. pic.twitter.com/iCSmt033lf — DisclosureIndex (@TransparencyUFO) May 22, 2026

Με πληροφορίες από Reuters

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