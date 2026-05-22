Το Πεντάγωνο των ΗΠΑ έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα την Παρασκευή μια δεύτερη «δόση» μέχρι πρότινος απόρρητων εγγράφων για θεάσεις UFO, περιλαμβανομένων αναφορών σε άτομα που έκαναν λόγο για πράσινες σφαίρες, ιπτάμενους δίσκους και μπάλες φωτιάς.

Κατόπιν εντολής του προέδρου Τραμπ, η πρώτη δόση των εγγράφων δόθηκε στη δημοσιότητα στις 8 Μαΐου. Ο υπουργός Άμυνας Πιτ Χέγκσεθ είπε ότι τα έγγραφα, οι φωτογραφίες και τα βίντεο των UAP (unidentified anomalous phenomena) προκαλούσαν εδώ και πολύ καιρό εικασίες. «Είναι ώρα οι Αμερικανοί να τα δουν οι ίδιοι» δήλωσε σχετικά.

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Ένα από τα 222 έγγραφα που δημοσιεύτηκαν την Παρασκευή περιέχει 116 σελίδες που σχετίζονται με μια σειρά από θεάσεις και έρευνες σε απόρρητες εγκαταστάσεις στη Σάντια, στο Νέο Μεξικό, από το 1948 ως το 1950.

«Το έγγραφο αυτό περιλαμβάνει 109 θεάσεις “πράσινων σφαιρών”, “δίσκων” και “μπαλών φωτιάς” κοντά στη στρατιωτική βάση» ανέφερε το Στέιτ Ντιπάρτμεντ.

Με πληροφορίες από Reuters

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