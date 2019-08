Εξαρση της ιλαράς στην Ευρώπη - Η ασθένεια επανεμφανίστηκε και στην Ελλάδα

Amir Levy via Getty Images HADERA, ISRAEL - MAY 12: Nurse Gavriella Cherni prepares a measles vaccine before giving to a patient on May 12, 2019 in Hadera, Israel. Israel faces an unusual outbreak of measles in the past year. According to Israel's Ministry of Health, some 3,600 cases of measles have been reported in Israel between March 2018 to February 2019. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)