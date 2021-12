Καλιφόρνια: Δευτερόλεπτα πριν τα 6,2 Ρίχτερ 500.000 άνθρωποι ήξεραν ότι θα κάνει σεισμό

It took 11.4 seconds for the first #ShakeAlert Message data package to be produced by @USGS. The quake was estimated at M4.5. At this level alert delivery to cell phones by @MyShakeApp, @Android, @ReadySanDiego or @QuakeAlertUSA was possible. @Cal_OES@CAGeoSurvey@USGS_Quakespic.twitter.com/ZIDob71r0Z