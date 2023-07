«Lee» με Κέιτ Γουίνσλετ και γουέστερν love story με Βίγκο Μόρτενσεν: Φεστιβάλ Τορόντο, το lineup

In the World Premiere of KNOX GOES AWAY, @MichaelKeaton directs and stars with Al Pacino, Marcia Gay Harden (@MGH_8), and James Marsden. The film follows a hitman losing his memory, putting him in a race against time to help his estranged son. #TIFF23 https://t.co/Mk7eOtaYgg pic.twitter.com/MnoM2CzcsJ