«Society of the Snow»: Η συγκλονιστική ιστορία του αεροπορικού δυστυχήματος στις Άνδεις το 1972

#SocietyOfTheSnow by @FilmBayona is the closing film, #OutOfCompetition, of the #BiennaleCinema2023 #Venezia80! The world premiere of the movie, an epic story of survival in extreme conditions, will be screened on Saturday 9 September in the Sala Grande of the Palazzo del Cinema,… pic.twitter.com/mA6nV1lzcr