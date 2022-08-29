MTV Video Music Awards: Μεγάλη νικήτρια η Τέιλορ Σουίφτ

Η Τέιλορ Σουίφτ παραλαμβάνει το βραβείο video of the year για το «All Too Well» (βερσιόν διάρκειας 10 λεπτών) στα MTV Video Music Awards. via Associated Press

Τα MTV Video Music Awards 2022 απονεμήθηκαν το βράδυ της Κυριακής 28 Αυγούστου, με την ελπίδα να επαναφέρουν τη μαγεία και την έκπληξη περασμένων τελετών, ακριβώς 19 χρόνια μετά το εμβληματικό επί σκηνής φιλί της Μαντόνα με την Μπρίτνεϊ Σπίαρς.

Η τελετή απονομής στην οποία τιμήθηκαν τα μεγαλύτερα και πιο τολμηρά ονόματα στη μουσική τη χρονιά που πέρασε, φιλοξενήθηκε στο Prudential Center στο Νιούαρκ του Νιου Τζέρσι και άνοιξε με οικοδεσπότες τους LL Cool J, Νίκι Μινάζ και Τζακ Χάρλοου.

Στην κορυφή της κούρσας ήταν οι Χάρλοου, Κέντρικ Λαμάρ και Lil Nas X με επτά υποψηφιότητες ο καθένας, με τον Χάρι Στάιλς και τη Doja Cat, να ακολουθούν με έξι υποψηφιότητες, διεκδικώντας απέναντι στους Drake, Εντ Σίραν, Ολίβια Ροντρίγκο και Τέιλορ Σουίφτ το πολυπόθητο τρόπαιο Moon Person για το Video of the Year.

Τελικά επικράτησε η Τέιλορ Σουίφτ, η οποία απέσπασε το βραβείο για τη μικρού μήκους ταινία της, την εκδοχή του διάρκειας δέκα λεπτών βίντεο «All Too Well». Η πολυβραβευμένη τραγουδοποιός ανακοίνωσε κατά την ευχαριστήρια ομιλία της την κυκλοφορία νέου άλμπουμ τον Οκτώβριο.

Η Νίκι Μινάζ παραλαμβάνει το βραβείο video vanguard. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

Η Νίκι Μινάζ, με 17 υποψηφιότητες και 5 νίκες στα VMAs, έλαβε το βραβείο Michael Jackson Video Vanguard και ερμήνευσε στη σκηνή ένα μείγμα από τις μεγαλύτερες επιτυχίες της, στην πρώτη της εμφάνιση στην τελετή απονομής από το 2018. Η Μινάζ απέσπασε ακόμη ένα βραβείο στην κατηγορία Καλύτερου Hip-Hop για τη συνεργασία της με τον Lil Baby, στο «Do We Have a Problem?».

Και ενώ η βραδιά αποδείχτηκε ιστορική για κάποιους -η Τέιλορ Σουίφτ έσπασε το ρεκόρ με τις περισσότερες νίκες VOTY (video of the year)- τα VMA, φυσικά, αφορούν τις performance.

Ο Άντονι Κίντις των Red Hot Chili Peppers επί σκηνής για το «Black Summer». (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

Τζακ Χάρλοου και Φέργκι ερμηνεύουν το «First Class» στα MTV Video Music Awards 2022. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

Στο mainstage ανέβηκαν οι Lizzo, Anitta, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Blackpink, Måneskin, Marshmallow και Khalid, Panic! Στο The Disco, οι Red Hot Chili Peppers και ο Τζακ Χάρλοου, που ανέβασε τη Φέργκι για να ερμηνεύσει το «First Class». Υπήρχε επίσης και η συνάντηση του Snoop Dogg με τον Έμινεμ, η οποία, για κάποιο λόγο, διαδραματίστηκε στο metaverse.

Η λίστα με τους νικητές:

Video Of The Year

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was“ – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “Industry Baby” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records

Artist Of The Year

WINNER: Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Drake – OVO/Republic

Ed Sheeran – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Lil Nas X – Columbia Records

Lizzo – Atlantic Records

Song Of The Year

Adele – “Easy on Me” – Columbia Records

WINNER: Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “Stay” – Columbia Records

Best New Artist

Baby Keem – Columbia Records

WINNER: Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records

GAYLE – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Latto – Streamcut / RCA Records

Måneskin – Arista Records

Seventeen – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

Album Of The Year

Adele – “30”

Bad Bunny – “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Drake – “Certified Lover Boy”

WINNER: Harry Styles – “Harry’s House”

Push Performance Of The Year

Griff – “One Night” – Warner Records

Remi Wolf – “Sexy Villain” – Island Records

Nessa Barrett – “i hope ur miserable until ur dead” – Warner Records

WINNER: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records

Mae Muller – “Better Days” – Capitol Records UK

GAYLE – “abcdefu” – Atlantic Records / Arthouse Records

Sheneesa – “R U That” – Rich Immigrants / Interscope Records

Omar Apollo – “Tamagotchi” – Warner Records

Wet Leg – “Chaise Longue” – Domino Recording Company

Muni Long – “Baby Boo” – Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam Recording

Doechii – “Persuasive” – Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records

Best Collaboration

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO/Republic

Elton John & Dua Lipa – “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” – EMI / Interscope Records

WINNER: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

Post Malone & The Weeknd – “One Right Now” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

ROSALÍA ft. The Weeknd – “LA FAMA” – Columbia Records

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records

Best Pop

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

WINNER: Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “traitor” – Geffen Records

Best Hip-Hop

Eminem & Snoop Dogg – “From The D 2 The LBC” – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future ft. Drake, Tems – “WAIT FOR U” – Freebandz / Epic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto – “Big Energy” – Streamcut / RCA Records

WINNER: Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records

Pusha T – “Diet Coke” – G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam

Best Rock

Foo Fighters – “Love Dies Young” – RCA Records

Jack White – “Taking Me Back” – Third Man Records

Muse – “Won’t Stand Down” – Warner Records

WINNER: Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records

Shinedown – “Planet Zero” – Elektra Music Group

Three Days Grace – “So Called Life” – RCA Records

Best Alternative

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear – “Love It When You Hate Me” – Elektra Music Group / DTA Records

Imagine Dragons x JID – “Enemy” – KIDinaKORNER / Interscope Records

Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW – “emo girl” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records

WINNER: Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records

Panic! At The Disco – “Viva Las Vengeance” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Twenty One Pilots – “Saturday” – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker – “G R O W” – MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records

Best Latin

WINNER: Anitta – “Envolver” – Warner Records

Bad Bunny – “Tití Me Preguntó” – Rimas Entertainment

Becky G X KAROL G – “MAMIII” – Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA Records

Daddy Yankee – “REMIX” – Republic Records

Farruko – “Pepas” – Sony Music US Latin

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto” – Sueños Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – “City of Gods (Part II)” – AKW

Chlöe – “Have Mercy” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

H.E.R. – “For Anyone” – RCA Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool/RCA Records

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B – “No Love (Extended Version)” – LVRN / Interscope Records

WINNER: The Weeknd – “Out Of Time” – XO / Republic Records

Best K-Pop

BTS – “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

ITZY – “LOCO” – JYP Entertainment

WINNER: LISA – “LALISA” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

SEVENTEEN – “HOT” – PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

Stray Kids – “MANIAC” – JYP Entertainment

TWICE – “The Feels” – JYP Entertainment

Group Of The Year

WINNER: Blackpink

BTS

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic



Song of the Summer

Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

Charlie Puth (featuring Jungkook) – “Left and Right”

Doja Cat – “Vegas”

Future (featuring Drake and Tems) – “Wait for U”

Harry Styles – “Late Night Talking”

WINNER: Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Kane Brown – “Grand”

Latto and Mariah Carey (featuring DJ Khaled) – “Big Energy (Remix)“

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Marshmello and Khalid – “Numb”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Nicky Youre and dazy – “Sunroof”

Post Malone (featuring Doja Cat) – “I Like You (A Happier Song)“

Rosalía – “Bizcochito”

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit”

Video For Good

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Latto – “P*ssy” – Streamcut / RCA Records

WINNER: Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

Rina Sawayama – “This Hell” – Dirty Hit

Stromae – ”Fils de joie” – Mosaert Label / The Darkroom / Interscope Records

Best Metaverse Performance

WINNER: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

BTS | Minecraft – BIGHIT Music / Geffen Records

Charli XCX | Roblox – Atlantic Records

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave – Def Jam

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande | Fortnite – Republic Records

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox – Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music Group

Best Longform Video

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Foo Fighters – Studio 666 – RCA Records

Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

Madonna – Madame X – Interscope Records

Olivia Rodrigo – driving home 2 u – Geffen Records

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records

Best Cinematography

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records

Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran – “Bam Bam” – Epic Records

WINNER: Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Kendrick Lamar – “N95” – pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records

Best Direction

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Ed Sheeran – “Shivers” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records

Best Art Direction

Adele – “Oh My God” – Columbia Records

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy” – OVO / Republic Records

Kacey Musgraves – “simple times” – Interscope Records / MCA Nashville

WINNER: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Coldplay X BTS – “My Universe” – Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5” – pgLang/Top Dawg Entertainment/Aftermath/Interscope Records

WINNER: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie” – 300 Entertainment

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – “STAY” – Columbia Records

Best Choreography

BTS – “Permission to Dance” – BIGHIT Music/Geffen Records

WINNER: Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

FKA twigs ft. The Weeknd – “Tears In The Club” – Atlantic Records

Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Normani ft. Cardi B – “Wild Side” – Keep Cool / RCA Records

Best Editing

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “family ties” – Columbia Records

Doja Cat – “Get Into It (Yuh)” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “brutal” – Geffen Records

WINNER: ROSALÍA – “SAOKO” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records