Σεισμός στη Μελβούρνη: «Σείστηκε» από τη μεγαλύτερη δόνηση των τελευταίων 120 ετών

Last night's magnitude 4.0 was the largest #earthquake within 40km of #Melbourne in over 120 years, the last being a magnitude 4.5 in 1902.

The @GeoscienceAus station at Greenvale (nearest the epicentre) was one of the first seismograph locations established by @AusQuake in 1976. pic.twitter.com/kDz4mjWoH6