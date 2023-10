Εικόνα ΤΝ του Τομ Χανκς εμφανίζεται σε διαφήμιση χωρίς την συγκατάθεσή του

Tom Hanks, Robin Wright To Be De-Aged With Tom Cruise Deepfake Tech For Next Movie: Forrest Gump stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright are teaming up again with director Robert Zemeckis for a… https://t.co/fmHsEsZLtc | https://t.co/Q66mJ6ko7R | https://t.co/mfR4u1ZF8g #gaming #news pic.twitter.com/aItwk1f1gW