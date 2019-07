Ινδία: Παγετώνες μεγαλώνουν μέσα στην καρδιά της ερήμου

View this post on Instagram

Introducing projects featured in the Broken Nature exhibition: Ice Stupa: Artificial Glaciers of Ladakh 2013–14 by Sonam Wangchuk with Sonam Dorje and Simant Verma of Ice Stupa Project. As a glaring consequence of climate change, summer temperatures in the region of Ladakh are rising, and snow from glaciers is melting faster, negatively affecting local communities that rely on springtime meltwater for agriculture. Ice Stupa is an artificial glacier created by piping an un-useful winter mountain stream down below the frost line, and then cascading it out of a vertical spout in the desert plateau. When gushing water encounters freezing ambient temperatures, it transforms into a conical ice formation with minimal surface area exposed to direct sunlight. The artificial glacier lasts late into the spring, allowing communities extended access to water throughout the season. Ice Stupa: Artificial Glaciers of Ladakh is part of the Broken Nature exhibition, open through September 1 at La Triennale di Milano. Photos by Lobzang Dadu. Courtesy Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh - SECMOL.