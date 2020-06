Και όμως, οι δύο φωτογραφίες απεικονίζουν την ίδια γυναίκα

View this post on Instagram

I did this kind of post half a year ago and it made me really happy and after seeing @prince_ea his speach I figured fuck it let’s do it again. He ends his talk with the question, when people come to your page do they walk away better or worse. I love love love creating nice images and am no stranger to posting some less nice once as well. But let’s be honest those perfect loving life pics dominate most of our feeds and it sometimes scares the shit out of me thinking about all these young humans given such high standards. Most of all because it’s not real. Like I said, these posts are one in 300 maybe 400 (at least for me, there are some crazy motherfuckers out there who just need 5 hahah) and some nice filters😏. So YES to making Instagram a place you leave feeling better not worse. Let’s make it about inspiring eachother and let’s keep it real from time to time ❤