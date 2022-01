Πακιστάν: Τουλάχιστον 21 τουρίστες έχασαν τη ζωή τους παγιδευμένοι στο χιόνι

JUST IN 🚨 At least 16 people freeze to death in Murree, Pakistan due to heavy snowfall after being stranded in cars pic.twitter.com/KfdS3NbWqQ

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images MUREE, PAKISTAN - JANUARY 8: Army and civil rescuers work to rescue tourists stranded after heavy snow storm in Murree, a hill station between Islamabad Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on January 8, 2022, in Muree, Pakistan. Some 21 tourists have lost their lives over the past two days after their vehicles were trapped due to heavy snowfall in a famous hill station near capital Islamabad. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)