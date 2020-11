Αρμενία: Κατάρριψη ρωσικού ελικόπτερο MI-24 από αζέρικες δυνάμεις «κατά λάθος»

3/7 - Armenia's Ministry for Emergency Situations posted photos of the downed helicopter: Stating that it took place today (9 November) at around 18:39 hours, it was shot at above Yeraskh village and fell near the village of Paruyr Sevak. (2)



1.https://t.co/cPADBCHnOapic.twitter.com/XbUhT0O0fw