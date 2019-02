DisabledPeopleAreHot - ΑμΕΑ, σέξι και υπέροχοι μαζεμένοι σε ένα hashtag

#DISABLEDPEOPLEAREHOT

According to ableists: I can’t look nice + be disabled. LOL

They’ll see me in my parking spot, point at my face, then to my placard & shake their finger... and that’s just 1 example of this

🦚DISABILITY IS NOT MUTUALLY EXCLUSIVE TO UNATTRACTIVENESS!!! EVER pic.twitter.com/guPrDVumQj